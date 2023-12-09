Who Was Juanita Castro? Fidel’s Sister and Outspoken Critic, Passed Away

Recently a piece of disappointing news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that Juanita Castro has passed away. Yes, you heard it right. In the blink of an eye, the news of Juanita Castro’s death is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is attracting a lot of people’s attention. People have shown interest in knowing when Juanita Castro died and what might have been the reason for her death. Because of this, we have collected for you every information related to the death of Juanita Castro. Stay with us till the end of the article to know in depth about Juanita Castro’s death.

Before knowing about Juanita Castro’s death, let us tell you about Juanita Castro. Juanita Castro’s full name is Juana de la Caridad. She was a famous Cuban-American activist and writer. She was born on 6 May 1933 in Birán, Holguín Province, Cuba. She completed her studies at Las Ursulinas nuns’ school in Havana. She chose the writing field to give the right direction to her career. Juanita Castro was involved in the Cuban Revolution and purchased weapons for the 26th of July Movement during her campaign against Fulgencio Batista. But the news of her death that came out recently has shocked people.

Who Was Juanita Castro?

After hearing the news of Juanita Castro’s death, the question that might have been running in your mind was when and what was the reason for her death. According to sources, it has been learned that Juanita Castro died at the age of 90 on 4 December 2023 in Miami, Florida, U.S. Since her death, her family has not yet shared any clear reason for her death. However, her family is most saddened by her death. But on the other hand, her fans are also depressed by the news of her death.

Let’s move ahead and know about Juanita Castro’s funeral. According to the information, it has been learned that Juanita Castro’s family has started the process of organizing her funeral and will soon share clear information about it with the public. Till then, please join us in praying that God may rest the soul of Juanita Castro and give courage to her family to come out of this difficult time. Here we have shared with you all the information related to Juanita Castro’s death. Don’t forget to follow us for more such news because we will provide you with all the latest news.