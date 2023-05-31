Who Was Judy Fitzgerald? First Dates Star Who Won Miss Bikini Ireland Dies at 32

The breaking news is coming that the model and brief TV star Judy Fitzgerald is no more between us. This is very sad and heartbreaking news for her fans and family members. She was from Limerick, Ireland. Her unexpected death made her fans in shock. Currently, her news is on the top of social media headlines. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. She is a very famous TV star. Her death news is spreading on the internet like a storm. She appeared on RTE’s First Dates Ireland last March where she went on a date with a cocky Dublin Lad and blew him away with her looks. If you want to know complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the model and brief TV star Judy Fitzgerald, from Limerick, Ireland, died unexpectedly. As per local reports, she died on May 27, 2023. She was only 32 at the time of her death. She has a huge following on her social media platforms. The multitalented model was also a fitness instructor and worked as a midwife on the front line at a hospital in Ireland during the Covid-19 pandemic. She joined supermodels from around the world as she strutted the catwalk at New York Fashion Week in 2015, and regularly shared modeling snaps to her 109,000 Instagram followers.

Who Was Judy Fitzgerald?

Further, she celebrated becoming a World Beauty Fitness and Fashion (WBFF) PRO Athlete earlier this year and also launched her own fitness coaching website. On top of this work, she shared steamier content on her OnlyFans account. Now, her fans want to know when she died, as per reports she died on Saturday 27, 2023. Judy died on Saturday 27 May, her obituary stated – a cause of death has not been revealed. The notice announcing her death read: “Judy Fitzgerald passed away unexpectedly on 27th May 2023.

Now, her fans are friends are paying tribute to the last Judy. Her funeral mass will take place on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Raheen, with the burial taking place at Castlemungret Cemetery. She will be truly missed in the modeling and beauty industry and community. Her cause of death is still unknown. Her family has not revealed the cause of death, maybe her family wants privacy during their difficult time. The news of her passing has deeply saddened and shocked those who knew her or admired her from afar. If we get any other important news regarding this news we will update you on the same site.