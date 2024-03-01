Who Was K.Shivaram? Kannada Actor and Former IAS Officer, Passed Away At 71

It is with heavy heart, that we announce the passing of K.Shivaram, a Kannada actor and former IAS officer. Both, the entertainment world and the Political world are mourning the loss of a beloved person who was known for his hard work and dedication. The India lost another talented personality. K.Shivaram’s real name was Shivaramu Kempaiah. He created a significant place in the entertainment world. He was too passionate about acting. The sudden passing of K.Shivaram left his fans, family, and his friends shocked. The people are looking for his cause of death. The cause of death of K.Shivaram is becoming the most searched topic on the web. Stay tuned to know more.

As we earlier mentioned, K.Shivaram was an Indian actor, politician, and bureaucrat. The late Kannada actor K.Shivaram was 70 years old at the time of his passing. As per the details, K.Shivaram’s health condition was not well. Due to his health condition, he went for the treatment. His treatment was ongoing at HCG Hospital. The health condition of K.Shivaram went critical on Wednesday. As of now, the information surrounding his illness is unclear. The late actor and bureaucrat K.Shivaram passed away on February 29, 2024, at the age of 70. Learn more in the next section.

Who Was K.Shivaram?

Let’s take a look at his career. His childhood dream was to become an IAS officer. Initially, he served as the Deputy superintendent of police. In 1986, he took the exam for Karnataka Administrative Service and was selected as Assistant Commissioner of Police. After hard work and dedication, he was selected as the IAS officer after clearing the UPSC exam and became the first person in India to clear the IAS Exam in the Kannada language. There is no doubt, that K.Shivaram has been hard working since his childhood. Scroll down the page to learn more.

He began his acting career in 1993 by made debut in the film "Baa Nalle Madhuchandrake" in which he played the role of Vivek. His last film is "Tiger" which was released in 2017 in which he played the role of Shivram Nayak. Not only this, he made his career in the political world. In 2013, he became part of the Indian National Congress. He was known for championing the rights of the Dalit community in the political world. His recent sudden passing news sent shockwaves over the internet. His legacy will always continue and inspire the upcoming generation. He will be greatly missed by his fans and his loved ones.