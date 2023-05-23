Who Was Kadu Fernandes Morte? Vasco Defender Morreu of Acidente Passed Away

In this article we are going to investigate a viral news. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with the entire world get to know about the viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, We will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Kadu Fernandes Morte has shocked the world as Vasco defender Moreau after an accident. Here’s more about the footballer.

Carlos Eduardo de Oliveira Fernandes, aka Cado Fernandes, was a famous Brazilian footballer who played as a defender for Maca in the serie A2 of the Campeonato Carioca. Also, Fernandes was revealed in Vasco’s basic category. The young footballer was passionate about pursuing a career in this field from a young age. So, Fernandes’ football career began with the U17 team of Fluminense. Gradually, Kadu improved his playing skills and later got offers to play many teams and was regarded as one of the best players on his squad.

Who Was Kadu Fernandes Morte?

Kadu was a native of Rio de Janeiro and was just 28 years old at the time of his death. Keep scrolling to discover more about the footballer’s death news. Kadu Fernandes Morte (death) has shocked the world. The Vasco defender morreu following a deadly accident. Kadu was involved in a car accident during the early hours of Monday, May 22. The car crash happened on Avenida Brasil, near Manguinhos, in the north zone of Rio de Janeiro. In the accident, at least two more individuals were in the car that overturned on Avenida Brasil. Kadu Fernandes died in a car accident in which two other people were also injured.

After that, the victims were rescued by the fire department and taken to the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital in Rio city. The condition of both the victims is said to be stable now. According to the fire department, Fernandes died at the scene. More details regarding this deadly accident are yet to come, but tributes have begun pouring on social media. Fernandes was a skilled footballer, and his death in the accident came as a shock to the whole world. As everyone is shocked by his death, people are also requesting to he give his family privacy. We are shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.