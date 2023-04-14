Who Was Kamla Chhabra? Mukesh Chhabra’s Mother Passed Away at 70, Obituary

On Thursday, the very famous casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s mother died. Mukesh Chhabra’s mother Kamla Chhabra was 70. Kamla Chhabra mother of Mukesh Chhabra died in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. She breathed last at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. In the film industry, many celebrities are coming to Mukesh Chhbar’s mother’s last rites. All the Bollywood stars are coming to the hospital to give strength to the filmmaker, and casting director Mukesh Chhabra. All Bollywood stars gave power and strength to Mukesh Chhabra during his tough times.

On 13 April, Thursday Mukesh Chhabra’s mother died. The news came from the sources that she was breathed at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. At Kamla Chhabra’s last rites, many stars came like – Deepika Padukone, and Sunil Grover, and filmmakers like Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Nupur Sanon, and Aparshakti Khurrana were also spotted at the hospital. Actor Deepika Padukone Walked quickly toward the entrance gate. Kamla Chhabra’s last rites will be taking place on April 14 at Oshiwara Crematorium. Also, the paparazzi post shared the date of her last rites. In Mumbai, Mukesh Chhabra is a well-known and very talented casting director. Mukesh Chhabra cast in several films in Bollywood. He is also known for introducing talented and hardworking actors like Rajkummar Rao, Sushant Singh Rajput, Mrunal Thakur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and many more.

Who Was Kamla Chhabra?

When we talk about death cause of Kamla Chhabra is still unknown. The main reason for death is not confirmed yet. If we get any information on the cause of death we will post it on the same site. Mukesh Chhabra always cared for his mother. Kamla Chhabra was the power of Mukesh Chhabra. After the death of Kamla Chhabra, Mukesh Chhabra fell alone. Mukesh Chhabra has worked with many famous directors like such notable casting directors including Rajkumar Hirani, Nitesh Tiwari, Richie Mehta, Anubhav Sinha, Bhushan Kumar Ekta Kapoor, and many more.

May god give strength to Mukesh Chhabra during the tough times. Mukesh Chhabra lost her life hero. Kamla Chhabra was the supporting system in Mukseh Chhabra’s life. She always stands with Muesh Chhabra in his tough and good times. On social media, all are praying for Mukesh Chhabra for his good strength. Mukesh Chhabra made his directional debut with Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, in 2020. He is known for his hard work, consistency, and talent in the film industry. May Mukesh Chhabra’s mother’s soul rest in peace.