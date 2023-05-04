Who Was Kanwar Chahal? Is Punjabi Singer Dead Or Alive? What Happened To Him?

There is shocking news that is creating a buzz that Kanwar Chahal passed away but many sites and sources are claiming that he is still alive. Many of these kinds of news are shared on the internet in which many are just a rumor to gain some attention and popularity from the netizens or people. He carries so many fans on his social media pages who are worried about him and curious to know more about his death. Let us discuss in detail the rumor of his death and here we confirm that he died or is still alive in this article.

Let’s first know about him, He was mostly known as a Punjabi singer and he released multiple songs in the music industry which helps him to generate a large number of fans around the world. He was also a social media influencer who works for various brands and shares his fashion and lifestyle content. He gave various popular hit songs and collaborated with other industry musicians. If we talk about his personal life, he was unmarried and there is no information shared about his relationship. He was born on 22 June 1993 in Patiala, Canada, and became popular as a successful singer.

Who Was Kanwar Chahal?

His death news was announced by the Daily Post Punjab and his father confirmed that he is no more. He took his last breath on Thursday 4 May 2023 and he was 29 years old at the time of his death. His father shared his death news publicly but the cause of his death is still unknown. There are various rumors are flowing on the internet that defines the cause of his death but nothing has been shared by anyone of his family members or loved ones. Social media is flooded with tributes for his death and many popular social media celebrities shared their condolences with his family.

His funeral is set to take place near Kotra Kalan, Bheekhi, in Mansa but the date of his final rites event is not mentioned yet. After coming out of this news about his death, lots of his fans refused to accept this news and said that it is just a hoax. Many of his fans didn't accept that he is no more and this created a big confusion but it is confirmed that he passed away.