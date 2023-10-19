Who Was Karin Journo? 24-year-old Airport Worker Killed in Music Fest Attack

Karin Journo had originally decided not to go to the festival due to a broken right leg, but when she found out that a group of friends were going instead, she decided to buy another ticket. On the eve of the event, she posted a selfie of herself in a pair of black shorts and a halter top. Her long dark hair had been left untied and her nails had been painted bright red. In the selfie, she was wearing her party gear and was ready to dance. And dance she did. In a video shot from that night, she was dancing to the beat of the music, but she was frozen in place by a gray boot that encircled her right leg from the ankle down to her knee.

Who Was Karin Journo?