Who Was Karolina Huebner-Makurat? Woman Killed in Daytime Shooting in Leslieville

The victim of a tragic daytime shooting in Toronto's east end has been identified as 44-year-old Karolina Huebner Makurat. The occurrence between Queen and Carlaw shocked the neighborhood and led to an outpouring of sympathy and condolences for the cherished person.

Karolina Huebner Makurat, often known as Caroline, passed away tragically, leaving her beloved community to mount the loss of a devoted friend and mother. The 44-year-old was killed during a daytime shooting close to Queen street east and Carlaw Avenue by a stay bullet. Three individuals have been identified by the Toronto police as being sought in connection with the incident. The first suspect is a tall male in his late 20s with a medium build, cornrows, and a beard. The second suspect is a slender male between the ages of 18 and 25 with long hair pulled back in a ponytail. The third suspect is thought to be tall and learning and between the ages of 18 and 25. Authorities are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects and gathering any dashcam or CCTV footage that may add to the investigation.

Who Was Karolina Huebner-Makurat?

People are paying tribute to her and sending prayers to her so that she may rest in peace.

Viewers are sharing condolence and prayers with her family and close friends, devastated by the news of her death.