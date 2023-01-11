Who Was Karon Blake? DC Residents Demand Police Action After 13-year-old Killed Explained!

Karon Blake, a 13-year-old boy was fatally shot dead by a Washington DC man. According to the sources, the little boy was shot and killed in the early morning of Saturday. After the incident took place, there is a moment of fear around the area. Along with this, Washington DC’s police chief made a passionate plea on Tuesday for not spreading misinformation about the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Northeast. As per the police reports, the incident took place in the 1000 block of Quincy Street NE in the Brookland neighborhood at around 4 AM Saturday.

When the resident heard the sound of a gunshot, they stepped outside armed with a legally registered gun and after interacting with the teen, they opened fire. Neighbors told police that they heard four to five gunshots during the incident. Police also confirmed that a man performed CPR on Blake but later, he took his last breath at a hospital. Police Chief Robert Contee III said during a news conference on Tuesday that the man has not been arrested or charged in the death of Karon Blake. Keep reading to get more details here.

Who Was Karon Blake?

Now, the case is being investigated by the US Attorney’s Office. Contee spoke to reporters, and said he held the conference to “correct the misinformation that is swirling throughout the community. Too many people have made assumptions about this case and it’s dangerous”. Now, many people are making allegations and even, and photos are circulating on social media of innocent who have been accused of killing Karon Blake. The man who shot Karon Blake is cooperating with police and also retained a lawyer.

Along with this, police also found a stolen car near the scene, which was believed to be used by Blake. He was a student at Brookland Middle School. The school principal Kerry Richardson said,” He was a quiet and inquisitive scholar who loved fashion and football. Although he loved his neighborhood, he loved Brookland MS (the faculty & his peers) and the structure it presented to him even more. He leaves behind his mom and three young siblings”.

The Principal also said that the school will do its best to offer mental health support to students and faculty on Monday. Now, the investigation of this case is underway. Unfortunately, the family has lost their beloved child and going through a difficult time. #RIPKaronBlake