Who Was Karumuttu T. Kannan? Industrialist Karumuttu T. Kannan Passed Away in Madurai

Karumuttu T. Kannan has passed away. He took his last breath on Tuesday.

Karumuttu T. Kannan was a very respected and famous industrialist. He was the chairman of Tamil Nadu- based Thiagarajar Mills and a board member of TVS Motor. Kannan was also a prominent educationist and president of Thyagarajar College, Madurai, and president and correspondent of Thyagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai. He completed his graduation from Madurai University in business administration. He held the position of chairman of the Textiles Committee, Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council, Mumbai, and chairman of the South India Mills Association during 1990-92. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Karumuttu T. Kannan is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday, 23 May 2023 when he was 70 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by his family. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very broken and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he died at his home in Madurai after an illness. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Kannan was a very respected person who achieved huge success due to his best work. He is survived by his wife Uma Kannan, daughters Visalakshi and Radha, and son Hari Thiagarajan. His last rites are going to happen on Wednesday at 2 pm in Kochadai in the Madurai district.