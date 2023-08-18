Who Was Katie Hoedt? 23-Year-Old News Producer Dies in Rope Swing Accident

It is very sad to share that Katie Hoedt passed away after involving in an incident. Her sudden death is getting so much attention and running at the top of the news and social media platforms. She was a young California news producer and her sudden death news is creating a great buzz on the internet sites. She took her last breath on Saturday and her death news broke the heart of her family and loved ones. In this article, we are going to share the whole information about her death incident and also talk about herself in this article.

She died over the weekend in an accident and this incident happened on Falson Lake. She was a producer at KCRA News in Sacramento and her death was shared by the station on its website. As per the reports that she died on Saturday just before 12:30 pm and she was 23 years old at the time of her death. This incident happened on Folsom Lake and she died after falling from a rope swing. It is shared that she died when she fell from a rope swing. She fell 30 feet onto the shoreline north of Rattlesnake Bar. Scroll up this article and continue your reading to know more about herself.

Who Was Katie Hoedt?

Her friends took her to a nearby boat ramp where an off-duty doctor performed CPR and later she was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center where the doctors confirmed her death. The Park ranger reached the incident place to assist and help her. After her death, her parents called for an increase in water safety at Folsom Lake. It is shared by the chief ranger Barry Smith that Rope swings are not permitted at the lake. He also shared that rope swing is so dangerous and is not allowed in the area where the victim was at.

She was a producer on the morning newscast at KCRA 3 and she received a degree of master from New York University at the age of 21 years. Reports stated that she fell roughly 30 feet from the swing and landed on rocks near the water which resulted in her demise. Her complete name was Kathryn Hoedt but she was mostly known as Katie. She was 23 years old at the time of her death and many of her loved ones are expressing their sadness for her loss.