Who Was Kavita Singh? Famed Art historian Educator Kavita Singh Passed Away at 59

We feel sad to share that the Indian art historian Kavita Singh is no more between us. Her sudden demise left the whole community in shock. People are getting shocked after hearing about her demise news. Currenlty, this news is on the top of the social media headlines. This news is gone viral on the internet and gaining much attention. People have very eager to know about her cause of death. There are many questions have been raised after her demise. What was her cause of death? Was she suffering from any serious illness? If you want to know all these questions answer so continue with this till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, a very well-known personality named Kavita Singh is no more. Before talking about her death news let’s first look at her profile. Kavita Singh was an Indian art historian. She was a professor of art history. She also served as the dean at the School of Arts and Aesthetics of Jawaharlal Nehru University. She was born on November 1964. She got her Bachelor of Arts degree from Lady Shri Ram College. She completed her MFA from M.S. University Baroda in 1987 and further, she did Ph.D. from Punjab University in 1996.

Who Was Kavita Singh?

People have very curious to know about her cause of death. If you are searching for her cause of death so let us tell you that she was battling cancer. She was diagnosed with cancer for a long time. She died on July 30, 2023, due to cancer. She went too soon. Her memoir and dedication to Indian culture and history never be forgotten. She was also the winner of the prestigious 2018 Infosys Prize for Humanities.

She was only 58 years old at the time of her demise. She was one of the most famous and genius art historians in India.

Further, this is a very tough time for her family and friend. India lost one more legend. Her work is very remarkable. Many famous personalities and those who are connected to her share their thoughts and condolence for her family. She was a very kind and brilliant artist. She was also famous for the Mugahl painting. She is not famous only in India but she is also famous in other counties due to her art. People are expressing their grief for the late Kavita Singh. May god give strength to her family during their difficult time. May her soul rest in peace.