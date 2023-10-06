Who Was Keelen Wong? Two Men Killed in Street Knife Attacks in South London

In a shocking and heartbreaking case, 22-year-old Keelen Wong tragically passed away after being stabbed to death in Brixton South London. His death has caused a lot of worry and anger among the local community, and police have opened a murder inquiry into the incident. In this post, we’ll take a look at what happened, what happened next, and how the community reacted. Let’s continue to not miss a single piece of information related to this incident.

On a quiet afternoon in Brixton, a young man named Keelen Wong tragically passed away after being stabbed to death. It happened on a busy street called Coldharbour Lane around 4:05 p.m. Police got an emergency call about a stabbing and rushed to the scene. Unfortunately, when they arrived, they found Keelen was already dead. The community is still in shock and grief. The Met Police have opened a murder inquiry into the incident. A short time ago, a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of Keelen Wong. Hopefully, justice will be served for the victim and his family will be comforted. Who Was Keelen Wong?

Criminal investigations specialist Detective Inspector Kevin Martin stressed the gravity of the incident, stating that the attack took place in broad daylight in front of citizens engaged in their day-to-day activities. He emphasized the significance of the testimonies of witnesses, appealing to any individuals who may have been present at the time to come forward with any information they may have, even if it is confidential. Inspector Martin added that detectives are actively investigating the motive for the attack, stressing that any information, no matter how small or large, can help to bring those responsible to justice.