Who Was Keith Reid? Lyricist For Procol Harum Procol Harum Passed Away at 76

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous English lyricist Keith Reid has passed away. He was a foundering member of the Procol Harum who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Thursday. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and as soon as this news went viral uncounted reaction started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one had imagined that their favorite person will leave the world like this. Here we have more information about Keith Reid and we will share it with you in this article.

Keith Reid was a very renowned English lyricist and songwriter who wrote the lyrics of every song released by Procol Harum. He was born on 19 October 1946 in London. When he was 15 years old she stopped attending school and started writing lyrics, many of which included Bob Dylan. In 1966 he met lead singer Gary Brooker of Procol Harum and with whom he served on the majority of the band’s tunes. Procol Harum’s debut song A Whiter Shade of Pale almost six million copies of it were sold worldwide on the UK Singles Chart. He was a very successful person who earned huge respect in his career. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Keith Reid is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday, 23 March 2023 when he was 76 years old. Procol Harum confirmed his demise news on Wednesday on Facebook. Since his passing news went out on the internet many people are very saddened by his sudden death and now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

On the basis of the report, Keith Reid's cause of death was cancer. He was a very talented and amazing person who achieved huge respect due to his best work and he will be always missed by his family, friends and well-wishers. Since his passing news went out on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by her death. Now many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Keith Reid's soul rest in peace.