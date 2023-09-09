Who Was Kellan and Aurora Starr? 4-year-old Florida Twins die After Suffocating in Toy Chest

Today we are going to share some terrible news with you that will blow your mind. A woman named Sadie Myers has lost her 4-year-old twin daughters. The information has quickly spread through all media sources and social networking platforms. People are giving this story much too much attention. After hearing this news, people have started asking many questions as to what happened to those twin girls in which they lost their lives. People are really curious to know every little information about this event. People keep up with this news item to find out all the important details concerning this predicament. Read on to discover every specific incident that is currently known.

According to the current reports, it is being told that the girls died due to suffocation. The accident occurred at night when the girl fell asleep in her cedar toy box and died due to suffocation. As soon as this news came on the internet, people got goosebumps after hearing this news. The mother of the girls is deeply shocked by their deaths because like always, this time also she was playing together, and due to the carelessness of the mother, two girls committed suicide in a very gruesome manner.

Who Was Kellan and Aurora Starr?

The police have started further action on this case. The police have sealed the incident area and searched the entire house. As soon as the girls’ loved ones came to know about their deaths, the ground slipped from under their feet. The girl was only 4 years old when became the victim of this terrible accident. No one had anticipated that they would lose girls like this. As soon as they heard the news, people shared pictures of the twin girls on their social media accounts. This news has shocked everyone because 4-year-old children are very innocent.

The girls' mother is deeply saddened by their death; perhaps she may never recover from this shock. After this accident, everyone gathered to boost the courage of the girl's mother as this news was also posted on the GoFundMe page. Two women named Aurora and Kellan have helped by giving $35,000 to the girl's family. As soon as he heard this news, both the women could not control themselves. The mothers of the girls involved are extremely grateful for such a huge contribution.