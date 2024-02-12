Who Was Kelvin Kiptum? Marathon World Record-Holder Kelvin Kiptum Dies In Road Accident

In today’s article, we are going to share a piece of sad news with you. From recent news, we have received information that Kelvin Kiptum passed away. Yes, you heard it right. This news is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is also attracting people’s attention. After hearing the news of Kelvin Kiptum’s death, everyone is curious to know when and why Kelvin Kiptum died. We have collected for you every clear information related to the death of Kelvin Kiptum. If you also want to know in depth about the death of Kelvin Kiptum, then for that you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

Before discussing the topic of Kelvin Kiptum’s death, let us tell you about Kelvin Kiptum. Kelvin Kiptum’s full name was Kelvin Kiptum Cheruiyot. He was a well-known Kenyan long-distance runner and the marathon world record holder. He was born on 2 December 1999 in Chepsamo, Chepkorio, Kenya. He started his career at the age of 13. His passion to achieve his goal was visible in his hard work. He registered his name in the Marathon world record in 2023. People all over the world knew him as a runner and respected him very much. He made an important contribution to the athlete industry. He got the inspiration to make Runner from his own family. He made his name famous and his family is very proud of him.

But at this time we are very sad to say that Marathon World Record-Holder Kelvin Kiptum has passed away. We know that this news must have weighed on your mind and in such a situation you too would be anxious to know when and for what reason Kelvin Kiptum died. So, while answering these questions, let us tell you that according to sources, we have come to know that 24-year-old Kelvin Kiptum died on 11 February 2024. He died in a car crash that occurred on Monday. Although his death was unexpected for everyone and especially for his family.

Police have released their investigation into Kelvin Kiptum’s car crash incident. Police said that he was going from Kaptagat to Eldoret at around 11 pm on Sunday. Then his car rolled, killing him and his coach Gervais Hakizimana. Kelvin Kiptum’s death has had a deep impact on his family and the athletic community. Here we have shared the complete information about Kelvin Kiptum’s death. Stay tuned with us for more latest updates.