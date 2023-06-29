Who Was Ken Cheetham? Hunter Valley Training Legend Passed Away, Obituary

We are so saddened to share that Ken Cheetham is no more and his death news is gathering so much attention on the internet sites. He trained two NSW Greyhound of the Year winners and he passed away at the age of 87 years. His death news broke the heart of his family and friends who are now expressing their sorrows for his loss. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and also talk more related to his death or himself in this article, so read continuously.

His death news was shared by his family. It is shared that he was 87 years old and passed away recently. His death news is shocking news for his loved ones. The cause of his death is not revealed publicly. There are various rumors are flowing on the internet that explains the cause of his death but nothing has been shared by any one of his family members or loved ones about his exact death cause. In 2012, he was diagnosed with bowel cancer and later, his cancer spread to his liver which resulted in the removal of one-third of his liver.

Who Was Ken Cheetham?

He was the legend of the Hunter Valley. He won his first race back with outstanding youngster Defy Emotion at Maitland, marking his return to the winners’ circle in 2015. He trained many of the city-grade chasers. He was one of the most popular and respected conditioners in NSW. He was survived by his family members including his years old wife, Marie, and children Tony, Robyn, and Louise. It is also shared that he was suffering from a long illness and had battled with his illness for a while. He had been suffering from cancer for more than three years.

There are lots of people who are sharing their condolences for his loss and supporting his family during this painful time period. There is no information has been shared related to his funeral or obituary. His beloved wife was with him for 67 years and now his death news broke her heart completely. Her wife shared that the doctors weren't sure if he would survive for a while but he spent and made various beautiful memories.