Who Was Kennah Orr Gervais? Fiu Softball Player Passed Away at 30 Death – Obituary

Kennah Orr Gervais has passed away recently. She was a talented softball player who is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on Tuesday at the age of 30. Recently her passing news has come on the internet and went viral on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that she would lose her life at a young age.

Kennah Orr Gervais was a softball player who played at Florida International University. She was a lifetime Polk County resident, homemaker and Haven Worship Center member. She completed her education at Chain of Lakes Collegiate High School in 2010. After that, she moved to Florida International University. From FIU, she achieved an undergraduate degree in criminology and public administration. She was a very talented lady who was also known for her kind nature and her close ones will always miss her. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Kennah Orr Gervais?

Kennah Orr Gervais is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on 11 April 2023, Tuesday when she was 33 years old. Since she came on the internet lots of people are very saddened and broken by her death and now they must be very curious to know about her cause of death. On the basis of the report, She passed away after a long fight with cancer. She was diagnosed with cervical cancer at the age of 27. His sudden death left many people in shock and sad as no one thought she would lose her life like this. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Kennah was a very amazing lady who was known for her kind nature smile. Now many people are very curious to know about her funeral ceremony. On the basis of the report, her funeral services are going to happen on Saturday 15 April 2023 at Haven Worship Center. The service will begin with a gathering beginning at 10 am at the church. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid a tribute to her on social media platforms.