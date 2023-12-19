Who Was Kenny Deforest? Comedian Kenny DeForest Dies After Accident on E-Bike

Today, we are going to talk about the death and tragic accident of Comedian Keeny DeForest. Yes, you heard right he is no more and he died at the age of 37 years. He was an American comedian and well-known for the 50 Funniest People in Brooklyn established by Brooklyn Magazine. His talent for making laugh everyone helped him to achieve success in his life. His death shocked the community and many of his loved ones are expressing their sadness for his loss. Let us know what happened to him, and the excat details surrounding his death, and also share the personal details of the deceased in this article.

Reportedly, he was involved in a tragic accident that occurred on 8 December 2023 and died on 13 December 2023 after many attempts to rescue his life. Meanwhile, he died five days after facing an e-bike accident. He was riding on a Citi bike and was suddenly involved in a tragic incident when he was struck by a car. After this collision incident, he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and was getting treatment for his serious injuries. In this accident, he suffered lacerations and swelling to his head. Several details remain to share, so scroll down and continue your reading.

Who Was Kenny Deforest?

According to the reports, he was riding a solo e-bike and unfortunately crashed into a parked car and this incident took place on 8 December in Brooklyn. He sustained severe injuries and was admitted to a hospital. He was getting treatment for his injuries and lost his life on 13 December 2023 at the age of 37 years. It is also reported that it was a single-vehicle incident involving an e-bike and the parked car was involved but some sites claim that he died when his bicycle collided with a car. His accident news was announced by his friend, Ryan Beck. He has undergone neurological surgery but unfortunately passed away. Keep reading…

Kenny DeForest was an American comedian who had lots of fans around the world. Born on 23 April 1986 in Springfield, Missouri, United States, and his life extended to 13 December 2023. He was involved in an accident and died after prolonged hospitalization and neurological surgery at the age of 37 years. He died five days after his crash incident. His death shocked the community and many are sharing their condolences. At present, there is no information has been shared related to his funeral arrangement. Our sources continue to gather more details and we will update you soon. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.