Who Was Kevin Monahan? Man Charged With Murder After Fatally Shooting Kaylin Gillis

Recently the news has come on the internet 20 years old woman has been shot and killed by the New York homeowner Kevin Monahan. The 20-year-old lady was identified as Kaylin Gillis. She was killed who was in the car unintentionally drove onto his driveway. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the incident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, Kevin Monahan was charged with a murder case on Monday in the murder of Kaylin Gillis. She was in a car that accidentally drove into his driveway, As per the authorities. As per the Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy. The lady had been traveling with three friends, and never got out of the motorcar on Saturday night. They were about to turn around after realizing their error when Kevin Monahan who is 65 years old in Hebron, New York, stepped out of his home and shot at least two shots. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Kevin Monahan?

Kaylin was 20 years old when hit by one of the shots, and the gang traveled around six miles to a nearby town before calling 911. On the basis of Sheriff Murphy. Ms. Gillis after the incident was taken to the hospital and Emergency personnel attempted to save her life, but she was later pronounced dead. It is very painful and shocking news for her family as they lost their beloved person of the family. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Ms. Gillis lived in Suhuylerville, New York, around 20 miles from the location of the shooting, and was described by Sheriff Murphy as "very sad." He claimed that he knew "for a fact that she comes from a good family" and that this was true. Reportedly this incident took place late on Saturday in a part of Washington County. Currently, the incident investigation is ongoing by the police.