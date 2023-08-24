Who Was Kimberly Van Gundy? Former NBA Coach Stan Van Gundy Wife Passed Away

Recently the news has come on the internet that former basketball coach Stan Van Gundy’s wife Kimberly Van Gundy has passed away recently. Kimberly is no more among her close ones and took her last breath at the age of 61 last week. Recently the news came on the internet it circulated on social media platforms Uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about Kimberly Van Gundy and her death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Kimberly Van Gundy was the wife of former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy. She was born on 22 August 1961 at Grace Cottage Hospital. She lived her early years in South Londonderry and Springfield, Vermont. She completed her graduation from Springfield High School. After her graduation, she finished her Bachelor of Science in 1979. She went on to earn her Master of Education in Counselling at Fordham University. Later, she served as an admission counsellor in 1983 and as assistant manager of admission at Castleton University. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Kimberly Van Gundy?

Kimberly Van Gundy is no more among her ones and took her last breath on 16 August 2023, Wednesday at the age of 61. Her passing news has been confirmed by the Van Gundy family. Since her passing news came on the internet many people have been shocked and they are curious to know about her cause of death. On the basis of the report, there is no information about her cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Kimberly was the beloved daughter of Ernest Abbott and Jane Dennan. She lived with her parents, brother and two sisters as well as 13 nieces and nephews. She was a very amazing person who did great work in her career and achieved huge success due to her best work. She was a beloved person of the family and she will be always missed by her close ones. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid tribute to her on social media platfroms.