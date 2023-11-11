Who Was Kirsten Kluyts? Woman’s Body Found Near Parkmore Jogging Trail

Kirsten Kluyt’s death has brought a lot of questions to the surface about how safe Johannesburg’s parks are. George Lea Park in Sandton is one of the most heavily patrolled parks in the city, and it’s no surprise that people are worried about the safety of these green spaces. Kirsten’s body was found by a jogger on October 29th, 2023. Continue reading for more details. Kirsten’s routine morning jog turns into a nightmare Kirsten was out jogging with her club after an organized run when she didn’t log in after exercising. Later, a bystander found her lifeless body on the jogging track.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of Kirsten’s death and a murder case has been opened. No arrests have yet been made. The community is still in a state of shock and is demanding answers. According to the Gauteng Department of Education, Kirsten was providing psycho-social support to people affected by the tragedy. Her name has been trending online for the past couple of days.