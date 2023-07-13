Who Was Kori Stovell? Johnny Depp pays tribute to 11-year-old fan, Obituary

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very well-known American actor Johnny Depp paid tribute to a dear fan who passed away at the age of 11. The fan has been identified as a Kori Stovell. The Hollywood legend shared a lengthy post on his Instagram story, commemorating the tragic death of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean fan Kori Stovell. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on the social media platforms. Now people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news, so let’s continue the article.

"Sail aboard my fellow captain!! You honored us with your life. You humbled and amazed us all with the courage and strength to be able to smile through it all," Depp, 60, wrote alongside a black-and-white video of Corey. Kari Stovell was a loyal fan of the Jack Sparrow character painted by Johnny Depp in the "pirates of the Caribbean film. The young boy was born with a heart condition and was in soothing care following two failed heart transplants.

Who Was Kori Stovell?

Previously Depp had called the boy " Captain Kori" during one of their video calls in cooperation with the Make-A-Wish Foundation in December 2022 to stay ahead of the curve with grace, humor, an unintelligible understanding, and unparalleled dignity the actor said in the post this week. Depp was a very amazing person who was allegedly contacted in December by Make-A-Wish with " a timely ask" with Kori in palliative care. Depp was dressed as the movie's main character Captain Jack Sparrow in the video and wished the boy luck.

Kori Stovell is no more among his close ones and took his last breath when he was just 11 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by an American actor who paid tribute to his fan. On the basis of the report, the fan died due to an untreatable heart condition.