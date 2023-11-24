Who Was Kyle Kozan? Antioch IL, Lake Havasu Man Kyle Kozan Passed Away in Hiawatha Drive Shooting

Lake Havasu City resident Kyle Kozan was tragically killed in a shooting incident that occurred on the 3200 block of Hiawatha Drive, according to a statement released by the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office released the following statement: “Kyle Kozan, 32 years of age, was killed in a shooting accident. His family and friends are in shock and disbelief.” Let’s continue reading the article so that you don’t miss a single detail related to this tragedy and so that you know the accident cause that led to his passing away. If you want to know the accident cause, read the whole article.

Kyle Kozan was originally from the small town of Antioch, Illinois. Originally, Kyle lived in Lake Havasu City. Antioch is a small village located along the Chain O’ Lakes waterway in Lake County Illinois. It’s a small community with a big personality. It’s also a beautiful place to live. The tragic news of Kyle’s passing has hit both of our communities hard. He leaves a huge hole in our hearts. Family and friends have been sharing Kyle’s story on social media. They’ve been sharing heartfelt tributes to him on various platforms, showing how much he meant to those around him. Swipe to get more details related to this incident. Who Was Kyle Kozan?

Lake Havasu City Police responded to a call of a shooting just after 10:15 last Wednesday and found the victim, Kyle Kozan, at the scene. Initial investigation indicates that the shooting may have been the result of a domestic dispute between the victim and his wife, also a resident of Lake Havasu. Lake Havasu City PD’s Criminal Investigations Unit is currently in the process of investigating the shooting death of Kyle Kozan. As is standard in all gunshot fatalities, detectives are working closely with the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office to learn more about the circumstances surrounding Kyle Kozan’s death. Further details will be made available to the public as this investigation continues.