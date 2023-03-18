Who Was Lance Reddick? John Wick Actor Lance Reddick Passed Away At 60

Lance Reddick, who played the role of Charon in the popular Keanu Reeves’ John Wick, has sadly passed away at the age of 60. It is saddening to learn about the passing of the popular American actor who has gone from this world leaving his fans and industry shattered. Being a part of John Wick movies, the actor was also known for his appearance in the popular HBO series “The Wire”. As per the sources, Lance took his last breath on Friday, March 17, 2023, at his house in Studio City, Los Angeles, California. Let’s find out what was the reason behind his unfortunate passing and how did it happen.

Since the news of the American actor broke the internet, his fans and loved ones are paying tributes to him and leaving their deep sorrow for the family members who have been going through a difficult time since the news of Lance was confirmed. As per the US media, police were called to his home at around 09:30 local time. Lance publicist, Mia Hansel said in a statement,” Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time”. Let us tell you that Reddick had been in the middle of a press tour for the fourth part of the John Wick movies, which is going to hit the theatres on March 24.

Who Was Lance Reddick?

The sources suggest that Lance Reddick died due to natural causes on Friday in his Los Angeles home. Still, we are trying to collect more details about his unfortunate passing. Reddick had been a part of several well-known movies such as Cedric Daniels in The Wire, Phillip Broyles in Fringe, and Chief Irvin Irving in Bosch. Later, the actor gained more popularity starring as Charon in the John Wick franchise and David Gentry in Angel Has Fallen.

Born as Lance Solomon Reddick on June 7, 1962, in Baltimore, Maryland in the US. He was the son of Dorothy Gee and Solomon Reddick. He joined the Friends School of Baltimore. He started to learn music at the Peabody Preparatory Institute as a teenager. He also took his Bachelor of Music degree. Later, he moved to Boston in the 1980s and attended the Yale School of Drama in the early 1990s. The actor has a vast career in the Hollywood industry where he gained much love and respect from his fans and co-stars. Lance Reddick will be always remembered by his family and friends. Stay tuned with us to know more details.