Who Was Larry McKenna? Iconic Saxophonist Larry McKenna Passed Away at 86

Larry McKenna passed away on Sunday. He was 86 years old. The jazz world mourns the passing of the legendary saxophonist. Known as one of the best saxophonists Philadelphia has ever produced, Larry McKenna left behind a legacy of music and fans who adored his smooth and noble sound. Let’s continue reading this article so we don’t miss a single detail related to this tragic event. So, be with the reading. Larry McKenna was a tenor saxophone player who captivated listeners with his lyrical solos and soulful harmonies.

He was born in Philadelphia on the 6th of October, 1937. At a young age, he learned to play the saxophone under the guidance of Tony Ferrara, one of the most influential saxophonists of the era. Throughout his career, he worked with some of the most famous jazz musicians of all time, including Woody Herman and Buddy DeFranco. He also collaborated with Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra among others. His work in the jazz genre was highly praised by critics and fellow musicians. Swipe down to get more information related to this incident.