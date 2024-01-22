Who Was Larry Zimmer? Colorado Broadcasting Legend, Longtime Voice of the Broncos Dies at 88

Good day, Today a news has come stating about the demise of Larry Zimmer. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. According to the New York Post, the esteemed radio broadcaster Larry Zimmer, renowned for his lasting contributions to both the University of Colorado and the Denver Broncos, peacefully passed away at the age of 88. After a 10-day hospitalization at St. Anthony’s in Lakewood, Colorado, Zimmer died in the company of his family. The specific cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Rick George, the Buffaloes’ athletic director, conveyed sincere condolences, describing Zimmer as “A CU institution.” Acknowledged for his inseparable connection with the university’s athletic program, Zimmer’s voice resonated with coaches, players, and fans. Beyond his role in game commentary, he served as a master of ceremonies for various events, solidifying his place in CU’s athletic history. George’s heartfelt statement underscored the profound impact Zimmer had on the entire sports community, concluding with thoughts and prayers for his family. The Denver Broncos expressed sorrow at the passing of Larry Zimmer, recognizing him as a legendary Broncos radio broadcaster and a longstanding member of the Broncos Ring of Fame committee.

Who Was Larry Zimmer?

Since 1971, Zimmer has lent his voice to some of the franchise’s most memorable moments, leaving an indelible mark on the team’s history. The team’s social media statement conveyed the organization’s deep sadness, highlighting Zimmer’s pivotal role in narrating unforgettable games and contributing to honoring the Broncos’ greatest legends. His legacy as a broadcaster and committee member will be warmly remembered within the Broncos community, signifying the conclusion of a significant chapter in the team’s history. Larry Zimmer emerged as an iconic figure in sports broadcasting, particularly renowned for his significant contributions to both the Denver Broncos and the University of Colorado.



Across a span of 26 years, from 1971 to 1996, Zimmer played a crucial role as the radio voice for the Broncos. Initially starting as a color commentator from 1971 to 1989, he later transitioned to the role of play-by-play announcer from 1990 to 1996. Zimmer’s distinctive voice became inseparable from some of the most unforgettable moments in Broncos history, covering a total of 536 games, which included postseason matchups and four Super Bowls. In addition to his impactful role with the Broncos, Zimmer made an enduring impact on the University of Colorado, serving as the radio voice of the Buffaloes for an extensive period. Throughout his illustrious career, Zimmer called over 1,000 games for the university, encompassing 486 football games (including 22 bowls) and 525 men’s basketball games. With a career spanning 42 years on the Colorado campus, Zimmer’s legacy goes beyond the broadcast booth, solidifying him as a cherished and integral part of the sports community in both Denver and Boulder.

