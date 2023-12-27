Who Was Lee Sun Kyun? Parasite Actor Lee Sun Kyun Found Dead In Car Amid Drug Case

It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Lee Sun Kyun. The whole nation and the industry mourning the loss of a beloved actor. Lee Sun Kyun was a renowned South Korean actor. As per the recent reports, the Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun is found dead in a parked car. Rumors are coming that the case is described as a suicide. Many social media sources claim that Lee Sun Kyun was involved in a drug case. His sudden passing left his fans and the whole South Korean nation shocked and in disbelief. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a very well-known and popular South Korean actor Lee Sun Kyun has recently passed away. The fans of Lee Sun Kyun are wondering what was his cause of death. Before talking about his passing news let’s take a look at his profile. As we know Lee Sun Kyun was a Korean actor who was born on March 2, 1975. He was mostly recognized for his roles in the thriller “Helpless”. Further, he was honored with Academy Award-winning black comedy film Parasite. He got multiple awards due to his on-screen performance. Lee Sun Kyun was also nominated for an International Emmy Award. Read more in the next section.

Who Was Lee Sun Kyun?

Moreover, in October 2023, it was shared that Lee Sun Kyun was booked for an internal investigation over accused drug use. As per the sources, the initial results of Lee Sun Kyun’s medical reports claim that he tested negative for drugs. The further investigation was dropped for November. Sadly, Lee Sun Kyun passed away on December 27, 2023. The actor Lee Sun Kyun was 48 years old at the time of his passing. As per the statement, the actor was found dead inside his car at 10:30 AM, on December 27, 2023. More information has been mentioned below.

The car of Lee Sun Kyun was parked in central Seoul. The authority also discovered the charcoal briquette on the passenger’s seat. The details are confirmed by the wife of Lee Sun Kyun to the police. According to Lee Sun Kyun’s wife’s reports, he left a suicide note at home. Lee Sun Kyun was married to Jeon Hye-jin. The couple are blessed with two children. This year, Lee Sun Kyun faced several drug allegations. The motive behind taking this big step is unknown at this time. The nation lost another talented actor who was known for his excellent acting. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.