The shooting comes on the heels of the February murder of the alleged Fast Guns gang leader, Keenen Sheikh Ebrahim, in the same area. The shooting appears to be part of a series of targeted gang-related incidents in the area, adding to the already heightened tensions and fear among residents. Despite the large number of law enforcement officers on the scene, the shooters managed to get away, leaving the motive for the shooting and their identity unknown.

Leroy “Finch” Brown, known as the “leader” of Westbury’s “Varados” gang, was shot dead by unknown attackers in the early hours of Monday morning. The incident occurred outside the Virgin Active gym, located on the 14th Avenue area where Brown was last seen before his death. According to a statement from Gauteng’s Commissioner of Police, Major General Bhekishe Ndlovu, “the victim” was on his way out of the gym when he was accosted by two unidentified men.” According to the statement, Steyn was in the driver’s seat of the marked police vehicle at the time of the incident, and Brown and Charles got out of the vehicle before shooting Jacobs dead and injuring two people with him. Who Was Leroy Brown?

At the time, police said two people in a silver Jetta 6 shot at a white Mercedes-Benz, causing the driver to lose control and crash into the pavement. The Mercedes-Benz driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. In 2019, Leroy Brown and his purported right-hand man, Christopher “Pitso” Charles, were tried and convicted of murdering Reagan Jacobs, a Newclare resident. Jacobs was killed in April 2006 at a home in Agatha flats on the outskirts of Newclare. Law enforcement officials are continuing to investigate the shooting and are working to identify who killed Leroy Brown. The motive for the attack is unclear, and police are asking anyone who knows anything to come forward.