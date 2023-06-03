Who Was Lesiba Marokana? What Happened to Metro FM Music Compiler? Obituary

Today we are going to share some very bad news. Lesiba Marokana’s death was shared recently as the Metro FM music compiler is no more with us. Let’s find out his death cause and more. Lesiba Marokana was a prominent music compiler from South Africa who was recognized for his work at Metro FM. He was an experienced personality who worked in multiple stations. Lesiba Marokana’s death news was confirmed by Metro FM but didn’t give his death cause. So, it can’t be confirmed how the music compiler passed away. Lesiba Marokana was a South African music compiler who worked at Metro FM. Regarding his educational history, Marokana went to Sir Pierre Van Ryneveld High.

It is reported that Marokana took his last breath on June 1, 2023. When the sad news went viral on social media, everyone was shocked, and they began asking questions about Lesiba’s death cause. People are very sad after hearing this news. People are paying tribute to him and sending prayers to him so that he may rest in peace. Metro FM confirmed the news of Lesiba Marokana’s death and paid tribute to the late soul. As none of the verified media sources have shared the exact info, Marokana’s cause of death may get updated soon. What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article.

Who Was Lesiba Marokana?

Lesiba Marokana’s obituary has already been shared following his passing on June 1. As of now, all of Marokana’s family members and close ones seem to be seeking privacy. So, Marokana’s funeral and memorial service details have not been published yet. Furthermore, Markona was loved by many, and his demise left everyone shocked. Tributes for the Metro FM music compiler Lesiba Marokana are pouring on social media as he died on June 1, 2023.