Who Was Lexi Bell? University of Maine Student Suicide By at Age 18 Explained!

Lexi Bell was a University of Maine student who passed away on Saturday. She was a very talented student who lost her life at a young age.

Lexi Bell was born on 16 June 2004 in Cumberland, Maine. She spent her childhood in that area before transferring to Skowhegan, where she attended Skowhegan Area High School. She was a very talented athlete and student and she played both tennis and soccer. She was a very hardworking person who was known for her kind nature and she loved to spend her free time with her family and friends. She will be always missed by her family, friends and those who knew her. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Lexi Bell?

University of Maine student Lexi Bell is no more among her close ones. She breathed last on Saturday, 25 March 2023 when she was only 18 years old. Since her sudden death news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by her death and now they must be very curious to know about her cause of death. On the basis of the report, she lost her fight with mental health problems. She passed away by suicide. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the full article.

Since Lexi Bell's passing news has come on the internet many people have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid a tribute to her on social media.