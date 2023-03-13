Who Was Liam Kearns? Offaly Football Manager Liam Kearns Passed Away at 61

Recently the news has come on the internet that a Gaelic football player Liam Kearns has passed away recently. He was a Gaelic football manager and former football player who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday. The GAA community has been mourning Liam Kearns’s death. Now many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death and now they are very curious to know about Liam Kearns and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Liam Kearns was a Gaelic football manager and ex-player who managed Offaly from 2022 until his death in 2023. He formerly worked as the manager of the county teams for Limerick, Laois, and Tipperary. He also served many clubs in many counties. He was a member of the Austin Stacks Club and recreated for the Kerry minor team for two years, succeeding in an All Ireland Minor Football Championship with them in 1980. When he succeeded in their final Laois Senior Football Championship title in 1965, his dad Ollie was a wing forward on the team. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Gaelic football manager, Liam Kearns is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 61 on Sunday, 12 March 2023. His passing news has been confirmed by an Offaly GAA. According to the report, his cause of death was unknown.

Liam Kearns was born in 1962 in Tralee, Ireland. He completed his education at Setanta College. He was a very amazing person who achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be missed by his close ones. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his death. Many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Liam Kearns's soul rest in peace.