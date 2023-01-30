Who Was Lisa Loring? The Original Wednesday Addams Passed Away at the age of 64

Recently the news has come on the internet that an American actress Lisa Loring has passed away at the age of 64. She is no longer among her close ones and she breathed last on Saturday. Since her passing news went out on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Currently, the whole social media grieving her death. Now many people are searching for Lisa Loring’s name on the internet because they are very curious to know about her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Lisa Loring was an American actress who was better known for having played Wednesday Addams at six years old on the 1964 to 1966 sitcom The Addams Family. When she was three years old and she started modeling and seemed in an episode of Dr Kildare, which aired in 1964. She entered the cast of the ABC sitcom The Pruitts of Southampton. She created an arrival on series including “Fantasy Island” “The Girl From U.N.C.L.E” and “Barnaby Jones,”. She was an amazing personality and earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Who Was Lisa Lorin?

According to the report, a very famous American actress Lisa Loring has passed away recently at the age of 64. She took her last breath on 28 January 2023 Saturday. Her daughter Vanessa Foumberg confirmed her mother passing news. She passed away peacefully in Providence Saint Joseph Medical Centre in Burbank due to a stroke. Her close friend Laurie Jacobson also reported Lisa’s demise on Facebook, writing that she was in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams. It is very shocking news for those who knew her. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Lisa Loring was born on 16 February 1958 in Kwajalein, Marshall Islands. Her mom and dad worked in the United States Navy but divorced shortly after her birth. She was a married woman and she got married to her childhood sweetheart, Farrel Foumberg in 1973. She was a mother of a daughter. In 1981 she married her second husband actor Doug Stevenson. Many people have expressed their profound her family and paid a tribute to her on social media platforms. May Lisa Loring's soul rest in peace.