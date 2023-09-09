Who Was Lisa Lyon? Bodybuilding Pioneer who Inspired Marvel’s Elektra Dies at 70

We are saddened to announce the passing of Lisa Lyon. Yes, it is true that she is more between us. Currently, netizens are hitting the search engine with questions regarding Lisa Lyon. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Lisa Lyon. The moment her passing news was uploaded on the internet it’s gone viral and created a huge controversy. People are very eager to know about her cause of death. Recently the news has gone viral over the internet. And with that entire world gets to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the breaking news is coming that a very famous and well-known American female bodybuilder Lisa is no more. She was i70 years old at the time of her passing. Her sudden passing left the whole world in shock. This news is circulating all around the internet and the questions that have been raised that what was her cause of death. Was she suffering from a serious illness? This article, helps you to learn recent viral news of Lisa Lyon. Scroll down the page to know more in detail.

Who Was Lisa Lyon?

Lisa Lyon was a popular American female bodybuilder. The female bodybuilder was born on May 13, 1953. Basically, she was known for bodybuilding and photo-model shoots. We are sad to share that she passed away on September 8, 2023. Completed her art degree from, the University of California in Los Angeles. Suddenly she noticed that her upper body was losing strength therefore she started bodybuilding and became a famous female bodybuilder. On June 16, 1979, she won her first title of the International Federation of BodyBuileders Women’s World Pro Bodybuilding Championship. She gained massive popularity.

Now, the question is raised What was her cause of death? So let us inform you that she was battling form stomach cancer. The queen of bodybuilding pioneer who inspired and motivated many of Marvel’s Elektra passed away at 70 after battling stomach cancer. She died due to stomach cancer. We mourn the loss of Lisa Lyon’s precious life. She was an inspiration for young people. The passing news of Lisa was shared by the TMZ. She took her last breath at her San Fernando Valley home. She brought brightness to the lives of many people. community mourning the loss of a remarkable figure who touched countless lives through his guidance and mentorship. May her soul rest in peace.