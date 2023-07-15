Who Was Lisa Marie Presley? Lisa Marie Presley Died from Complications of Bariatric

Recently the name Lisa Marie Presley name has come on the internet and it is trending on social media platforms due to her cause of death. Lisa Marie Presley was a very well-known American singer and songwriter. Currently, she is gaining huge attention from people because earlier this week, Lisa’s cause of death was disclosed. Now people are searching for her name on the internet as they want to know how did she die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Lisa Marie Presley was a very talented singer and songwriter who is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on 12 January 2023 Thursday. As we already mentioned that Lisa’s cause of death was disclosed this week. Since the news circulated on social media platforms and people are very curious to know about her cause of death. On the basis of the report, she passed away from sequelae of small bowel obstruction, which grew after she underwent bariatric surgery several years ago. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Lisa Marie Presley?

As reported, the blockage was in the form of a blockage stuck in the small intestine due to adhesions that grew after her weight-loss surgery. “This is a known long-term difficulty of this type of surgery,” said Dr Juan Carrillo, deputy medical examiner. Bariatric surgery is a joint term for gastric bypass and other weight loss surgeries altering the digestive system, generally, the belly and small intestine, in order to reduce the amount of food a person can eat and absorb. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the article till the end.

Lisa Marie Presley was an American singer and songwriter. She was a beloved child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. Her musical profession consisted of three studio albums: To Whom It May Concern, Storm & Grace and Now What. She was a very talented lady who made her career by herself and due to her best work, she achieved huge success.