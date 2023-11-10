Who Was Luana Andrade? Back Back Brazilian influencer Luana Andrade Passed Away While Undergoing Cosmetic Surgery

Luana Andrade is no more and her death news is gathering a lot of attention on the internet sites. She was a Brazilian influencer and had a massive number of fans around the world. She died at the age of 29 years and her death news is shocking news for the community. She was known as an actress, entrepreneur, social media influencer, and model. Her death news is heartbreaking for his family members and loved ones who are mourning her demise. Let us know what happened to her, the cause of her passing, and also talk about herself in detail in this article.

As per the sources, her death was officially announced through a post on Instagram and it is running in the trends of social media pages. She took her last breath on Tuesday afternoon at about 05:30 am 7 November 2023 while undergoing liposuction surgery on her knee at a hospital in Sao Paulo. She died following complications during a cosmetic procedure and she was 29 years old at the time of her passing. She suffered four cardiac arrests after suffering a sudden respiratory difficulty and other complications arose during the cosmetic procedure. The cause of her death is being “massive pulmonary embolism.” Swipe up this page and continue your reading.

Who Was Luana Andrade?

She died from a pulmonary embolism during liposuction surgery at San Luis Hospital and we have mentioned all the details related to her death above in this article. If we talk about her, She was a Brazilian influencer, TV star, model, social media influencer, entrepreneur, actress, and also known as the founder of the Lukand clothing brand. She worked in the Domingo Legal TV show as a stage assistant and she made her name in a short time period. She also worked in the TV reality show, Power Couple Brasil Season 6 and now her death news is a loss for the community.

Luana Andrade was born in 1944 and she was unmarried before her demise. She had affairs with Joao Hadad but there is no information about her marital status. Social media is full of tributes and many popular personalities are expressing thier sorrows for his demise. Her family will share the details of her funeral and obituary later the day and her family need time to heal the pain. Many are sharing relief thoughts with her family and supporting them.