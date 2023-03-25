Who Was Luca Bergia Drummer? The Drummer And Co-Founder Of Marlene Kuntz Passed at 54

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous drummer Luca Bergia has passed away. He was a drummer and co-founder of Marlene Kuntz. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 54 on Thursday morning. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are searching for Luca Bergia’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Luca Bergia was a native of the Granda capital and playing the drums and percussion with amazing skill since he was a little child. He also has a deep enthusiasm for music and a fascination with biology. The original Marlene Kuntz was made in 1988 by guitarist Riccardo Tesio Bergia. They frequently got together with other musicians’ pals at Bergia’s home. Bassist Franco Ballatore entered the group that winter and they were able to find a practice space in Confreria di Cuneo. He used to write the album’s melodic masterpiece, ” Catartica” which helped in moving them onto significant national stages. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Luca Bergia is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on 23 March 2023, Thursday morning at his home. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death and now many people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he has been discovered dead in his apartment in Cuneo. But his exact cause of death has been not disclosed yet by his family and friends.

As far as we know, Luca was born on 11 September 1968 in Cuneo, Italy. He was a very successful person who achieved huge success due to his best work. He left behind two kids and his brother and sister. His funeral will be celebrated in a Strictly private form. Since his passing news went out many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Luca's soul rest in peace.