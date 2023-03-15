Who Was Luigi Piccatto? Artist of Dylan Dog Luigi Piccatto Passed Away, Family, Wiki-Bio

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very well-known creator of Dylan Dog, Luigi Piccatto has passed away. He was one of the amazing masters of Italian comics who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday at the age of 68. Recently his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his death. His family and friends are grieving his death. Many people are searching for Luigi Piccatto’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you.

Luigi Piccatto was a legendary designer of Dylan Dog, a cult comic from Bonelli Editore. He created his comic book debut in Carrier Boy with the Chris Lean series. Later, he made pictures for the magazines Skorpio and Lanciostory as well as The Adventures of Edifumetto, until Sergio Bonelli Editore approached him in 1986 about taking part in the nascent Dylan Dog project. He made dozens of stories for the Tiziano Sclavi character 33 in the regular series and he became one of the magazine’s most beloved and outstanding writers. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Luigi Piccatto?

One of the greatest masters of Italian comics, Luigi Piccatto is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 14 March 2023, Tuesday when he was 68 years old. His demise news has been confirmed by Screenwriter Andrea Cavaletto on his social media. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened by his sudden death and they are very curious to know about his cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

On the basis of the report, now there is no information about Piccatto’s cause of death. He was born on 13 July 1954, in Turin. In 1977 interrupted his medical studies to focus only on comic books. He was an amazing person who achieved huge success due to his best work. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened by his sudden death. Many people are expressing their condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.