Who Was Lynn Fowler? Former City of Decatur Mayor Lynn Fowler Passed Away

Lynn Fowler was a very talented person who worked as chairman of the Morgan County Economic Development Association from 1983 to 2014. He was also an ex-mayor of the city of Decatur. In 1978 he entered the EDA Board. Under Fowler’s direction, a partnership was established with the Mallard Fox Creek Industrial Park, which resulted in the of thousands of workers to Morgan County. He engaged in countless civic activities. He took part in activities with Leadership Alabama, the Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis, Rotary, the Decatur Board of Education, and many more. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Lynn Fowler?

Former mayor of the City of Decatur Lynn Fowler is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on 17 May 2023, Wednesday. His passing news has been confirmed on his official Facebook page. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. But currently, there is not any information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet by his family and friends. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Lynn Fowler was a very talented person who did great work and due to his best work he achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be missed by his close ones. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked. People have been expressing their profound condolences to his family and paying tributes to him on social media platforms. May Lynn Fowler's soul rest in peace.