Who Was Macey Inglis? How did the Bordertown Woman Die? Car Crash CCTV Video

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a Bordertown lady has passed away recently. She is no longer among her close ones and she passed away on Monday.

A Bordertown lady has passed away recently. she died after a car accident and this accident took place on 9 January 2023 after 7:30 am in Langkoop. It is believed that a car crossing on Casterton Naracoorte Road left the road and overturned.

Who Was Macey Inglis?

According to the report, The driver, a twenty-year-old Bordertown citizen, was reported dead at the site in Langkoop. In a statement, which has been given by Victoria police that they thought the woman's motorcar was travelling along Casterton Naracoorte Road when it went off the road and overturned. Currently, the investigation is going on by the police and police also said if anyone saw the collision, whether locally or across state lines and has dashcam footage or information then call them.

20 years old woman has passed away after being involved in a car accident. It is very shocking and painful news for her family and friends as no one thought that they would have to hear that. After her death, her friends and family gave her a heartfelt farewell.