Who Was Mackenzie Battle? Huber Heights School District Staff Member Mackenzie Battle Shot Dead

Another incident that took a life of a staffer of the school has shocked the entire community. The Huber Heights School District is mourning the passing of the Wright Brothers Elementary School staffer who sadly passed away at the age of 29. Since the news of the staffer was announced on social media, several tributes and condolences are pouring on social media and giving condolences to her family who is going through a difficult time. The news of Mackenzie Battle’s passing was confirmed on social media and uncountable posts can be seen on Facebook.

According to the official reports, Mackenzie Battle has been shot dead and the Miami Township police are investigating this shooting incident of the Huber Heights City Schools staff member. When police received a 911 call, they responded to the 2800 block of Eckley Boulevard regarding to the shooting incident with a female, a spokesperson for the police department said. After arriving there, police found 29-year-old Mackenzie Battle who was pronounced dead at the scene. As per the reports, The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has not determined the motive behind this incident. Let’s find out more about this mishappening and how did it happen with Mackenzie Battle.

Who Was Mackenzie Battle?

The next day, The Huber Heights City Schools announced on Monday that there would be no school Tuesday as the community mourns the loss of a staff member, who they identified as Battle. Now, the case is still open and detectives are pursuing all leads in the incident. With this, all the CCTV Cameras have been analyzed to identify the suspect in this case. She was one of the paraprofessionals for a student at the school.

With this, the district also was scheduled to be on a 2-hour delay on Wednesday. The officials said that Grief support will be provided to the students and staff at Wright Brothers. A post made on Facebook by Alexis Scott reads," Not going to lie Mackenzie Battle you broke my heart with this one!!!! Not because we were super close but because you always reminded me of how good of a mother i was, and how you couldn't wait to have the bond i have with Landon with your precious baby boy". Her sudden death has left everyone in shockwaves. We are saddened to learn the passing of a beautiful soul. Still, the family didn't share the funeral and obituary arrangements yet.