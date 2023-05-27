Who Was Madolin Morley? Police Identify West Bountiful Teen Killed Explained!

Madolin Morley’s obituary is available online, and many have sent their tributes and condolences to the deceased teenager who died in a tragic accident. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Madolin Morley was enjoying the conclusion of her sophomore year at Viewmont High School on Tuesday with her closest friends. It was planned to be a joyful and thrilling event. Instead, her family announced her passing after the academic year. According to family members, Madolin was in a hammock when a decorative pole or rock wall collapsed on her. The family of a West Bountiful adolescent who passed away following an accident at a pool party asserted that Morley always placed others before herself.

Who Was Madolin Morley?

Madolin Morley’s obituary is published online and has accumulated tributes from her friends, relatives, and well-wishers. As per details mentioned in Madolin Morley’s obituary, on May 23, 2023, the student returned to her heavenly parents following an unforeseen occurrence. She was surrounded by adoring friends and was pure and compassionate, wise beyond her years, and a friend to everyone. Madolin leaves her family and friends with a beacon and a legacy that will live on forever. Authorities in West Bountiful have stated Madolin Morley’s death was caused by a rock pillar supporting a hammock falling on top of her.

According to West Bountiful police, the incident occurred at a house close to 800 West (Onion Street) and Heritage Point Lane at around 1:30 p.m. A bunch of young people was hanging out in a backyard having a pool party when a decorative post, which was described as a rock pillar, fell over and struck a 16-year-old girl, injuring her. The pillar's collapse caused major injuries to Morley, who was taken to the hospital where she later died.