Who Was Maheswar Mohanty? Former Odisha Speaker and Minister Maheswar Mohanty Passed Away

We are announcing the passing of Maheswar Mohanty. The shocking news is coming that a very well-known former Odisha speaker and minister Maheswar Mohanty is no more. The death news of Maheswar Mohanty has gone viral on the web and gained a lot of attention from people. The recent viral news of Maheswar Mohanty left the whole nation shocked. In this report, we will give you the details of Maheswar Mohanty and his death. Now, the question stands what was his cause of death? How he died? What was his cause of death? Was he suffering from any serious illness? Let’s delve into this in detail.

Maheswar Mohanty was a lawyer by profession. He creates a significant place in the hearts of people through his guidance and support. The moment his passing news is confirmed on the internet it’s gone viral. He got his LLB education from Utkal University. Known was known for his hard work and dedication. Further, Maheswar Mohanty got an MA degree from Banaras Hindu University in Political Science. The former Odisha Assembly speaker Maheswar Mohanty was 67 years old at the time of his passing. As we earlier mentioned Maheswar Mohanty was a former minter. We will try to give you every single piece of news of Maheswar Mohanty in the next section.

Who Was Maheswar Mohanty?

The former Odisha Assembly speaker Maheswar Mohanty passed at the age of 67 on Tuesday. He took his last breath at a private hospital. He was living with his wife and two sons. On November 1, The former Odisha Assembly speaker Maheswar Mohanty was admitted to a private hospital. According to the sources, he was diagnosed with a cerebral stroke. He passed away on Tuesday around 3:25 a.m. On October 31, he underwent brain stroke treatment. He was a five-time member of the Odisha Assembly. Swipe up the page to know more.

The former Odisha Assembly speaker Maheswar Mohanty was born on February 26, 1956. He played the role of cabinet minister in the Naveen Patnaik government. In addition, he was Odisha Assembly speaker from 2004 to 2008. He was a popular leader in the team of Naveen Patnaik. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tribute to the late Maheswar Mohanty. Maheswar Mohanty played a significant role in tourism and culture. The nation never forgot his support and his legacy. The tribute is poured in from all over the world after his passing. The BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda also paid emotional tribute to the late Maheswar Mohanty. May his soul rest in peace. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.