Who Was Maleesa Mooney? Los Angeles Model’s Body Found in fridge With Her Ankles

Good Day Readers, Today a piece of news has come stating that a body of a Los Angeles model was discovered inside a refrigerator with her wrists and ankles restrained. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Maleesa Mooney, aged 31, was found lifeless in her Los Angeles residence on September 12. Her post-mortem examination revealed evidence of blunt force injuries to her face, head, back, and upper left arm. It’s worth noting that she was in her second month of pregnancy when she passed away.

A 31-year-old model, whose lifeless body was discovered in her Los Angeles apartment on September 12, was revealed to be two months pregnant and had been engaged in a physical altercation before her demise, as indicated by the autopsy report. As reported by the New York Post, the autopsy findings for Maleesa Mooney indicated the presence of blunt force injuries to her face, head, back, and upper left arm. Toxicology tests identified the presence of substances such as benzoylecgonine, along with a combination of cocaethylene and ethanol in her system.

Who Was Maleesa Mooney?

Nonetheless, considering the circumstances surrounding Ms. Mooney’s discovery, these injuries indicate she probably experienced a violent physical altercation before her passing. The report specified that the extent to which drugs and/or alcohol may have contributed to Ms. Mooney’s demise, if at all, remains uncertain. It’s worth noting that on September 12, Mooney’s lifeless body was discovered within a refrigerator, with her mouth silenced and her wrists and ankles tightly bound. Her sister revealed that she was two months pregnant when she tragically passed away.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner officially classified her death as “homicidal violence.” Law enforcement officials also uncovered an alert on Mooney’s iCloud account, indicating that someone had been using her devices, suggesting to her family that the perpetrator was attempting to sell her iPhone and MacBook. In an interview with a local news channel, Mooney’s sister and fellow model, Jourdin Pauline, expressed her deep distress, stating, “I can’t fathom the ordeal my sister endured, and the thought of it pains me deeply.”