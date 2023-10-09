Who Was Maleesa Mooney? Slain Pregnant LA model’s Autopsy Results Revealed

Maleesa Mooney was found dead in her Los Angeles apartment more than a month after she was found dead at home. According to the Los Angeles County D.E.A., Mooney, 31, died of a “homicidal injury.” According to reports, “Cause A” was “deferred” and “Other significant conditions” were listed under Mooney’s cause of death. Mooney was among two models found dead in their Los Angeles apartments just days apart, fueling speculation that they, too, were murdered.

Maleesa Mooney, 24, was found dead at her residence in Los Angeles on September 12 at approximately 3:54 pm, according to police. Police said they were called to check on Mooney’s well-being at the residence, located at the 200 block of South Figueroa Street. Mooney’s family said she was a model, a real estate agent, and two months pregnant. “I can’t imagine what she went through,” Pauline said. “I just can’t even imagine it. I’m so sorry.” Pauline said Mooney’s death is being treated as a “deferred death” because the victim was so severely beaten that it was difficult to determine the exact cause. Pauline said Mooney was “two months pregnant” when she died. Who Was Maleesa Mooney?

A relative of Bailey Bobb reported that she had abruptly ceased contact with her family for a week in September. Bobb stated that her messages were not delivering and that her family was aware of the situation due to the special relationship between her and Maleesa. During this time, her mother, sister, and brother-in-law expressed their frustration that no arrests had been made and the investigation was still ongoing, as they did not know who had killed her sister. Family members of Mooney told police that the authorities had not provided much information regarding the investigation, which had yet to lead to an arrest, and that they were still searching for answers about her death.