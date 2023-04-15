Who Was Mandy Leger? Birth Mom of Murdered Son of Lori Vallow JJ Died at 46 Death – Obituary

Mandy Leger, the biological mother of JJ Vallow in June 2020, was found dead in a surface grave near the charred remains of her sister, Tylee Ryan, reportedly some days before the start of the trial for the murder of the boy’s charged killer and adoptive mother She had died a month earlier. Lori Vallow. A source recently told The Sun that JJ’s death left Leger “completely destroyed” before another source said that Leger’s passing was linked to the “pain and stress” of losing JJ. Leger reportedly died of natural causes in June 2022 at the age of 46 at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Louisiana. According to a coroner’s report received by the publication, the official cause of Leger’s death was hypertensive heart disease, a type of heart condition usually caused by high blood pressure.

Before his death, Leger spent years trying to get his son back after losing custody. Leger gave birth to JJ, named Canaan Trahan, on May 25, 2012. Several photos on her Facebook account show the woman smiling as she caresses her newborn child. However, both Leger and JJ’s biological father, Todd Trahan, suffered from meaning abuse issues, which resulted in their son becoming addicted to drugs. As a child, JJ was temporarily promoted by his biological father’s parents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, before he was adopted in 2013 by his uncle Charles Vallow and his wife, Lori Vallow. Vallow finally took full possession of the child and raised him in Arizona.

Who Was Mandy Leger?

Leger’s friends told the publication that losing custody of JJ took a huge toll on the mother. She was reportedly looking for ways to get her son back when he was reported missing in November, after he was last seen alive on September 22, 2019, at Kennedy Elementary School in Rexburg. A source said, “She was doing everything she could to have a relationship with that child.” “She was absolutely positive that if she worked on herself, one day she would be able to have a relationship with him, but she never got that chance.

The insider added, “She had a lot of guilt… but her belief system was that one day she would be able to be with her son again, and I think she found comfort in that.” JJ Vallow’s decomposing body was found bound in plastic and tape and discovered near a pet cemetery on the property of Lori Vallow’s fifth husband, Chad Daybell. The remains of his adopted teenage sister, Tylee Ryan, were also found burned and dismembered. Lori Vallow, who has been called the “doomsday followers mom” for her beliefs, is currently on trial on charges of first-degree murder, plot, and grand theft in connection with the deaths of JJ and Tilley. Daybell has also been accused of gruesome murders.