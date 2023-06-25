Who Was Manmohan Singh? Sikh Man Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen in Peshawar

In our daily world, crime incidents are increasing day by day. Similarly, it is shared that a Sikh man was shot dead and this news is creating a great buzz on the internet sites. The dead Sikh man is identified as Manmohan Singh who was killed when he was on his way to the interior city area of Peshawar from Rasheed Garhi. His death news is rapidly circulating on the top of the internet or various social media pages. In this article, we are going to talk about what happened to him, the reason behind his murder, and many others, so stick to this article to the end.

This is not the first time when someone killed a Sikh in Pakistan. Many killing incidents were also coming forward before this incident and our sources have fetched a lot of information related to this incident. Here we will also share the recent crime incident with Sikhs which are similar to this incident. As per the exclusive reports, a Sikh man was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen in the latest incident of targeted attacks against minority communities in Pakistan. This incident happened on Saturday 24 June 2023 and the gunmen were not identified yet.

Who Was Manmohan Singh?

It is shared that the victim was going to the interior city area of Peshawar from Rasheed Garhi, a suburban locality of Peshawar in Pakistan, and suddenly some armed men attacked him near Guldara Chowk Kakshal. He was immediately taken to the hospital where the doctors confirmed his death. After this incident, police began an investigation and the investigation is ongoing but currently not much information has been shared related to this incident. There are no details coming out about the victim’s personal life and we will update our article after getting more detail.

Recently, one more Sikh man was injured on Friday after he sustained a bullet in his legs and now within 24 hours, one more incident happened. In March, one Sikh businessman was shot and died in the city by unknown assailants. According to the reports, around 15,000 Sikhs live in Peshawar, mostly in the Jogan Shah neighborhood of the provincial capital Peshawar, Pakistan. Many Sikhs of the Sikh community in Peshawar are involved in business, while some also have pharmacies. In September 2022, a Sikh ‘Hakeem’ (Unani medicine practitioner) was also shot and killed by unidentified gunmen inside his clinic in Peshawar. The Pakistani government needs to take strict action against these crimes. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.