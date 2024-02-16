Who Was Manya Damerla? A Death, An Arrest-Why Manya’s Story Is A Wake-Up Call For Bengaluru

Manya Damerla was an Indian 9-year-old girl who is no more. According to the sources, the 9-year-old girl lost her precious life due to electrocution. The tragedy happened in December 2023. Manya Damerla is the most searched name on the internet and people are looking for her exact cause of death. A photo frame of Manya Damerla is also going viral on the internet. In the viral frame, is the picture of the late Manya Damerla in which she is wearing a red dress. The candles also are near her frame. Manya Damerla’s loved ones are standing near her frame. Let’s discuss this in detail.

It was a horrific day for Manya and her parents. The whole world was ready to welcome 2024 but on the other side, the 31st December was a horrific night for Manya. She was from Prestige Lakeside Habitat in Bengaluru. As per the details, the 9-year-old girl, Manya passed away on December 31, 2023. Now, the question is raised what happened to Manya? The topic is highlighted on the internet. As per the details, as usual, Manya went swimming pool with her friends just three days before her memorial. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

Who Was Manya Damerla?

Manya’s simple playful day was turned into a tragedy. The 9-year-old girl, Manya was aware of the upcoming danger. She got electrocuted and lost her life imminently. The incident left her family, friends and community shocked. The father of Manya, Rajesh Kumar Damerla, emotionally shared his thoughts about his daughter. He said in an interview with The Indian Express, “Manya was a bright girl, and we all were unaware about the incident…she will never come back in our life, we all are missing her. The recent incident raised the equations against the safety authority. Who is responsible for this incident and Manya’s life?

After Manya’s passing, the wishing status and group turned into RIP. The tragedy shattered all warm hearts. The Bengaluru community is paying tribute to the late 9-year-old girl Manya. This is not a single incident that happened in Bengaluru’s residence. A similar incident happened with a 17-year-old student. Roshan Rasheed was a 17-year-old boy who lost his life after a fatal incident. According to the details, Roshan Rasheed participated in a swimming competition at the National Public School which is located in the Agara area. During the competition, Roshan collapsed and passed away imminently. Keep following Dekh News for more updates.