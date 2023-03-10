Who Was Maria Cummins? Pat Cummins’ Mother Passed Away After Prolonged Illness

Maria Cummins, mother of popular Australian International cricket player Pat Cummins sadly passed away at an old age. It is upsetting to hear that the beloved member of the Cummins family has gone from this world leaving them devastated. According to the sources, Maria Cummins died after battling a prolonged illness. She took her last breath on Friday morning, March 10, 2023, ahead of the start of Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Those who knew her personally are paying their tributes to her and praying for her soul.

Since the news of Pat Cummins’ demise was confirmed on the Internet by Cricket Australia, many fans and her loved ones are paying tribute to her and offering their deep condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member today. Cricket Australia (CA) tweeted,” We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family, and their friends. The Australian Men’s team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect”.

Who Was Maria Cummins?

Following the completion of the second Test in Delhi last month, Cummins had taken a flight back home to be with his ailing mother, who had been given hospice care. While he was leaving India, Pat explained his decision and said,” I feel I am best being here with my family. I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding”. The Australia player revealed that his mother, who had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, had been battling a serious illness in recent weeks. At the time of her death, she would be in her early 60s.

The official BCCI Twitter page tweeted,” On behalf of Indian Cricket, we express our sadness at the passing away of Pat Cummins’s mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family in this difficult period”. Pat has a great career in Australian cricket where he gained massive love and respect from every corner of the world. During his career, he remained a part of several domestic teams such as New South Wales, Sydney Sixers, Perth Scorchers, Kolkata Knight Riders, Syndey Thunder, and more. Pat will always remember her mother who has gone from this world.