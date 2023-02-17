Who Was Marina Yankina? Russian Military Official Marina Yankina Dies After Falling From 16th Floor

The Russian Defence Officials is mourning the passing of their talented and well-known official member who was found dead after an apparent fall from the window of the 16th floor of the building in St. Petersburg. Yes, the high-ranking official of Russian Defence, who has been identified as Marina Yankina sadly passed away. She headed the financial support department of the Russian Ministry of Defence for the Eastern Military District. According to the sources, Marina was found by a passerby at the entrance of a house on Zamshina Street in St. Petersburg.

Some of the reports says that the body of the head of finance and procurement of the Russian Defence Ministry’s Western Military District was found by the police under the windows of the tower block. Since the news of her passing was confirmed on the Internet, several officials and her known ones are paying tribute to her and giving deep condolences to her family members who are going through a difficult time. It is hard to believe that Marina Yankina has gone from this world leaving her family and friends devastated. Well, we are going to clear out some important details related to the incident.

Who Was Marina Yankina?

Russian media and the Telegram channel of the country reported that documents and other belonging items of Yankina were discovered on the 16th-floor balcony of the building. The incident took place on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, according to multiple reports. Now, she was just the latest in a growing list of Russian Military Officials, Defense Industry Figures, War Critics and gas and oil execs to die suddenly. At the time of her death, Marina was 58 years old. Now, the investigation is underway and Russia’s Investigate Committee is looking into the matter if there is any foul play.

Before becoming a part of the Western Military District, Yankina had worked in the Federal Tax Service. The news of her death comes just days after Major General Vladimir Makarov was fired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was also found dead in a suspected suicide outside of Moscow. We like to tell you that the lifeless body of Makarov was found in a country house in the village of Golikovo. The Western Military District has sustained some of the heaviest losses in Russia's war against Ukraine and has been blamed for a string of humiliating battlefield losses. Her death was a huge loss for the country.